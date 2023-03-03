Paul S. Dickson Sells 906 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $23,112.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 156,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,488.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sunrun Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

