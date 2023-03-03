Patrick Williams Sells 9,143 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,143 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,002,987.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $1,017,035.20.

On Friday, February 24th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00.

IOSP opened at $109.88 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 557.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

