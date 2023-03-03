Patrick Williams Sells 9,143 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,143 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,002,987.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $1,017,035.20.
- On Friday, February 24th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00.
Innospec Trading Up 0.9 %
IOSP opened at $109.88 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 557.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innospec (IOSP)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.