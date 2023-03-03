Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Partners Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PTRS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Partners Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Partners Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

