PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

PAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of PAR opened at $34.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $932.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

