Pantheon Infrastructure PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PINT)

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pantheon Infrastructure Trading Down 1.1 %

PINT opened at GBX 90 ($1.09) on Friday. Pantheon Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.33).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.