Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Up 31.5% in February

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

About Pampa Energía

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 120,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,286. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

