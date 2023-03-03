Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

