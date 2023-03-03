PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
