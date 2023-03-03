Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Down 2.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 56,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 553,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

About Pacira BioSciences

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 136.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

