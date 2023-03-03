Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Up 6.3 %

PCFBY traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 3,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

