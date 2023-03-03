Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

OXLCN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. 5,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.86. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

