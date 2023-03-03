Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $45.94, but opened at $44.82. Ovintiv shares last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 387,758 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.2 %

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 597,239 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 369,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ovintiv by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 619,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.