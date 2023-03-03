Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.75. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 260,619 shares trading hands.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,868,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,736,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.