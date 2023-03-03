Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 921.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otsuka in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OSUKF remained flat at $34.55 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

Featured Articles

