Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBNNF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OBNNF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 180,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,905. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

