Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Orvana Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ORVMF stock remained flat at $0.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
About Orvana Minerals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orvana Minerals (ORVMF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.