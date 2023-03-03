OriginTrail Price Tops $0.32 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. OriginTrail has a market cap of $117.60 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000176 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

