Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.66. Orbit International shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 170 shares trading hands.

Orbit International Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

About Orbit International

(Get Rating)

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.