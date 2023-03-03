Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPXS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Optex Systems has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

