Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mar 3rd, 2023

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPXS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Optex Systems has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

Optex Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

See Also

