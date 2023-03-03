Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OPY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $488.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $49.32.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.