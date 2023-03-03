Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bowlero in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bowlero Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE BOWL opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bowlero by 2.2% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 206,858 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in Bowlero by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 337,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 134.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,764,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 915,300 shares of company stock worth $13,223,644. 53.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

