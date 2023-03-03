OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $62,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,439,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,699,177.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,563,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,822,954 in the last ninety days. 85.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

