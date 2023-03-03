OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Insider Activity

In other OPAL Fuels news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $62,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,439,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,699,177.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,563,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,822,954 in the last ninety days. 85.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.