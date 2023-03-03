Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.40 million-$56.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.02 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.63 EPS.

Ooma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

See Also

