Ontology Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Ontology has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $197.67 million and $24.97 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.12 or 0.07021200 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024502 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

