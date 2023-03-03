Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ONEX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday.

Onex stock opened at C$74.28 on Monday. Onex has a twelve month low of C$61.33 and a twelve month high of C$86.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

