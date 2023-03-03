OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

OneSpan Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. OneSpan has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in OneSpan by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 283,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

