ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 658,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 316,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,502 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in ONEOK by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 95,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 68,443 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ONEOK by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

