ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.03-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.