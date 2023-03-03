Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.00 million-$283.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.46 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.80 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $138.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

