Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Omnicell stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 114,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,820. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $138.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Omnicell by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Omnicell by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

