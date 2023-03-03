Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 50,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,251. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,722.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 355,831 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,223 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

