OmniaVerse Hits 24-Hour Volume of $178,882.42 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $178,882.42 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00425231 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.59 or 0.28742785 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011226 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

