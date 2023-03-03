Okta, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Okta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.69.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

