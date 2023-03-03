OKB (OKB) Price Hits $48.99 on Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One OKB token can now be bought for about $48.99 or 0.00219316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion and $40.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00422189 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,380.37 or 0.28537170 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About OKB

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

