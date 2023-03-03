ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Down 2.5%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.12. Approximately 231,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 378,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

ODP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

ODP Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ODP by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ODP by 87.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134,519 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ODP during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 114.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ODP by 53.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

