ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Down 2.5%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.12. Approximately 231,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 378,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.
ODP Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.
