Odeon Capital Group Downgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Sell

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $94.20 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.45. 354,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,345. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 979,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

