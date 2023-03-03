NYM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, NYM has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market cap of $85.85 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00423214 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,394.84 or 0.28606481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 368,639,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.2582535 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,869,835.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.