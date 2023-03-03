NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. NWS has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes.

