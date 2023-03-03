NWF Group (LON:NWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NWF Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.08) on Monday. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.18. The stock has a market cap of £126.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.19 and a beta of 0.28.

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,891.89%.

Insider Activity at NWF Group

About NWF Group

In other news, insider Rob Andrew sold 12,000 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.80), for a total value of £27,840 ($33,594.79). Insiders own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

