NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $275.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $233.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $575.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

