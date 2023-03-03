Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,585. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

