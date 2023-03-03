Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.12. 28,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,983. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

