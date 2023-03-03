Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NAD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 134,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

