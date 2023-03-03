Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NRK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 153,371 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

