Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 175,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,737. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

