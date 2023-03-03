Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 15,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,383. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Dividend History for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI)

