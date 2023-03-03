Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 15,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,383. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.