Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,849,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

