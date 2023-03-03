Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JLS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.