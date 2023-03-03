Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

