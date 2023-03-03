Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JFR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. 46,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 258,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 50,670 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 83,565 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

